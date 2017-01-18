Central Georgians heading to Washington D.C.

MACON, GA.-- - Every four years, the start of another presidential term is celebrated in Washington D.C. The more than 600-mile trip is not stopping some Central Georgians from being there to participate. Mercer student, Reed Jones, is packing his bags to witness a historic moment in American politics.

“But we are actually in the orange zone. The orange standing zone right there. So we're really close,” says Jones.

He is going to see the inauguration in Washington D.C. Jones says no matter who you support, it is a special moment.

"I think seeing the dynamics of the American people in Washington D.C. around this polarizing event is going to be the most amazing experience ever,” says Jones.

But he says making it to the Capitol was not cheap.

"So the hotel was a little pricier. It was on the higher end. It was around $500 a night, but for me, that was completely justified because this such an amazing even that so few people get the opportunity to be a part of,” explains Jones.

Two Georgia professors are also going to be a part of history, but in a different way.

"Neither of us have done this before. This will be the first march we've participated in,” says college professor Stephanie McClure.

They will be participating in the Women's March with more than 50 other people from Macon. McClure says she is showing her son that you have to stand up for your rights.

"I've always believed that the compassion that I was taught at Sunday school didn't end at the borders of my own household, much less my own country,” says McClure.

Sara Doude says she was motivated to march after an experience she had in college. She says it reminds her of one thing.

"I believe that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Martin Luther King said that,” says Doude.

They say no matter their political stance, they want to ensure that their rights as women are observed.

"If he believes for standing up for all Americans and providing the best possible version of our country we can, then I will stand with him. If he does not, I will have to speak up,” says McClure.

At 6 a.m. Friday, security gates at the White House will open. Opening remarks will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the official swearing-in ceremony starting at noon.

