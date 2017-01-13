Central Georgians plan trip to Washington D.C. for inauguration

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

In only a week, about 40 people from Central Georgia will be at our nation's capital to watch President-elect Donald Trump take his oath of office.

"There is no better place to celebrate than right here," says Donald Trump.

On January 19th, he will be the 45th President of the United States.

Billie Bullington from Gray, Georgia says that there's some concern about large crowds but says that life is about living it up.

"It's on my bucket list and we've never been to D.C," says Bullington." I just think that we're going to be in awe of everything around us. I think that it's really a historical event that we have the opportunity to be able to be there and not just watch it on TV."

The group plans to go to several places during their 4-day-trip.

-Arlington National Cemetery

-Iwo Jima Memorial

-World War II Memorial

- Lincoln Memorial- Korean Memorial

-Vietnam Memorial

-Jefferson Memorial

-FDR Memorial

- MLK Memorial

- White House Visitors Center

Outside of the inauguration, she looks forward to the possible changes that can come with a new administration.

"I'm not a big Trump fan, but we're going to give him every opportunity to do what he says he's going to do and make life better for everyone," said Bullington.

According to officials at D.C Homeland Security and Emergency they're expecting crowds of 800,000 – 900,000 people for planning purposes.

