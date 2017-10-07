Central Georgians Race for the Cure at 5K

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Hundreds hit the starting line Saturday morning for the 2017 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

Our Frank Malloy and Marvin James emceed the event that took runners on a 5K course around Mercer University.

So far, the Race for the Cure has raised more than $62,000 this year, and the organization is hoping to raise that number to $100,000, and some breast cancer survivors at the race hope the foundation reaches that goal.

Fannie Jackson, an 8-year survivor, said, "I found out 8 years ago I was diagnosed with cancer, but I know with the funds that come from this race, it will help someone else in their life, and that's one thing I support is Komen for the Cure."

"It's a blessing to be here today and to know we come together to work for someone else. We are all for the cure and the cure is for mammograms, research, and different seminars to learn more about breast cancer," said 3-year survivor Nettie Smith.

If you'd like to donate to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, visit their website.

