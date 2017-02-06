Central Georgians react to Falcons Super Bowl loss.

The Falcons were flying high up until about half way through the fourth quarter, when Julian Edelman's catch gave the Patriots new life. Madison Cavalchire was at Overtyme Bar and Grill in Macon and watched as the game went into overtime.

"The Falcons are the best because we have a lot of spirit, and we want to win all the time," said Falcons fan, Jamesia Fluellen.

"It's time," said Michael Brown. "It's time for Georgia to win one. The last time we had a championship was Evander Holyfield, and it's time, it's time."

For almost the entire game Falcons fans were feeling a win.

"I think it's time," Ricardo Scott said. "We deserve it. It's been 20 years since the last Super Bowl."

That's until Falcons fans at Overtyme Bar and Grill were silenced by a historic Super Bowl overtime.

"It's just impossible to lose a Super Bowl at 21 to three," said Falcons fan, Benita Stallings.

Overtyme owners -- Larry and Charity Harris -- watched as the Dirty Birds fans at their bar turned angry.

"I mean you just run out of gas," Larry Harris said. "You know playing Tom Brady, it's hard to defend Tom Brady all night."

Larry says he wishes his boys would have just ran the ball and played for a field goal.

"I for one am not a bandwagon Falcons fan," Charity Harris said. "I am a die hard Falcons fan, so I support them still 100 percent."

"Brady is the Michael Jordan of football," said Patriots fan, Kewami Gaines. "Period."

A tough loss for the hundreds of Falcons fans at this bar, but for a few:

"You got a lot of people threatening me and my life," Gaines said. "You know, but I stuck it out, you know. Patriots fan!"

Those willing to stick it out in this crowd of Falcons fans, came out on top.

"I am very upset that the Falcons just blew this game," Benita Stallings said.







