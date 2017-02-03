Central Georgians RISE UP on Falcons Friday

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal proclaimed it's "Falcons Friday" and many in central Georgia are taking it to heart rocking their black and red.

Your Photos: Falcons Friday in central Ga.

Calling all Central Georgia Falcons fans ... Rise Up! Send us photos of you and your family rocking your Falcons gear.

Send your photos on 13WMAZ's YourTake.

You can also send photos via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Use #RiseUp13

