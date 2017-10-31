Central Georgians to decide SPLOSTs, liquor question, special elections

Early voting gets underway Oct. 15 in Warner Robins and other Central Georgia city elections. (Photo: WMAZ)

Tuesday's election will settle more than the Warner Robins mayoral race.

Central Georgians will vote on 40 races in 22 cities and counties.

That includes SPLOSTs in Twiggs and Putnam counties and a ballot question on whether to sell distilled spirits in the city of Butler in Taylor County.

Warner Robins, Milledgeville, Gordon, Gray, Fort Valley, McRae-Helena, Roberta, Ivey and Toomsboro are all electing mayors.

Monroe County will decide special elections to fill vacancies on the county commission and board of education.

There is no voting in Bibb County.

For information on polling places and times, contact your local board of elections.

Here are the races in each county:

BALDWIN COUNTY

Mayor / Milledgeville

Copelan, Mary Parham

Thrower, Gary (I)

District Five / Milledgeville City Council

Keim, Harry

Mullins, Richard (I)

District 6 / GMC Board of Trustees

Cobb, Mike

Hill, Calvin

BIBB COUNTY

No election

BLECKLEY

District 2 Post 1 / Cochran City Council

Cranford, Charles (I)

Anderson, Robert

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Mayor / Roberta

Andrews, Jay

Smith, Becky (I)

Post 1 / Roberta City Council

Bassett, B.J. (I)

Cook, Charles

Matthews, Joe

Moncrief, Clay

Post 2 / Roberta City Council

Daniel, Bobby Joe

Patton, Erv (I)

Thompson, Sherry

DODGE COUNTY

District 5 / Eastman City Council

Dawson, Prince (I)

Driggers, Eddie

HANCOCK COUNTY

City Council (4 seats) / Sparta

Clark, James

Culver, James

Haywood, R. Allen

Hill, Hazel

McGhee, Paul (I)

HOUSTON COUNTY

Mayor / Warner Robins

Musselwhite, Joe

Shaheen, Chuck

Toms, Randy (I)

Post 1, At Large / Warner Robins City Council

Langston, Eric

Lee, Daron

Taylor, Jim

Walker, Jeffery

Post 3 / Warner Robins City Council

Lauritsen, Keith (I)

Murray, Terri

JONES COUNTY

Mayor / Gray

Barbee, Ed

Collins, James

Mayor Pro Tem / Gray

Clark, Kema Green

Tapee, Ken

District 1 / Gray City Council

Tufts, David (I)

Tipton, Richard

LAURENS COUNTY

City Council (3 seats) / Dublin

Davis, Jerry (I)

Edwards, Curtis (I)

Jordon, Sophia

Smith, Gerald (I)

Windham, Troy

At Large / Dublin Board of Education

Carswell, Nelson

McRae, Regina

MACON COUNTY

City Council (3 seats) / Oglethorpe

Bell, Kenneth

Bray, Jimmy

Golphin, Freddie

Haugabook, Jerry

MONROE COUNTY

District 4 (vacancy) / Monroe County Commission

Emami, George

Gonzalez, Randy

Peters, Barry

District 2 (vacancy) / Monroe Co. Board of Education

Coleman, Steve

Doster, Priscilla Grant

PEACH COUNTY

Mayor / Fort Valley

Dankel, Jo Ann

Davis, Ralph

Johnson, Jamie JaKara

Williams, Barbara (I)

At Large Post / Fort Valley City Council

Crafter, Marvin

Everett, Drenon

Rainey, Connie

West Ward Post 2 / Fort Valley City Council

Clark, Anthony

Gowen, Carla

Thompson, Rose Marie

Post 3 / Fort Valley Utility Commission

Horton, Al

Lambert, Ralph

Post 3 / Byron City Council

Bass, Farrell

Chumbley, Michael (I)

Post 4 / Byron City Council

Chidester, Micheal (I)

Dampier, Lauren

PULASKI COUNTY

Post 2 / Hawkinsville City Commission

Berryhill, Shelly (I)

Johnson, Julius

Post 5 / Hawkinsville City Commission

Cook, Hannah

Cravey, Henry (I)

PUTNAM COUNTY

Transportation SPLOST / Putnam County

Yes

No

TAYLOR COUNTY

District 2 Post 5 / Butler City Council

Harris, Glenn (I)

Wainwright, Drew

Distilled spirits sales / Ballot question

Yes

No

TELFAIR COUNTY

Mayor / McRae-Helena

Young, Mike (I)

Crawford, Fred

McMillan, Morris

TWIGGS COUNTY

Education SPLOST / Twiggs County

Yes

No

WASHINGTON COUNTY

District 3 Post 2 / Tennille City Council

Rhodes, Deborah (I)

Cummings, Eartha

WILKINSON COUNTY

Mayor / Gordon

Turner, Kenneth

Whipple-Lue, Mary Ann (I)

City Council (3) / Gordon

Daniel, Bruce (I)

Lawrence, Rose

Payne, Phyllis

Sanders, William

Towles, Barbara (I)

Whipple, Doretha (I)

Post 1 / Irwinton City Council

Bacon, Emma (I)

Curry, Harvey

Post 3 / Irwinton City Council

Bentley, Mitch

Williams, Marion (I)

Mayor / Ivey

Blalock, Bruce (I)

Broach, Brenda

Sturgeon, Kevin

City Council (2) / Ivey

Gregory, John

Hatfield, Lloyd

Rolllins, Bob

Veal, Judy (I)

Youmans, Neal

Mayor / Toomsboro

Smith, Vincent

Thomas, Chris (I)

City Council (5) / Toomsboro

Anderson, Angel (I)

Borders, Kevin

Colson, William (I)

Harrison, Bronnie

Harrison, Dinah

Landrum, Grady (I)

Lewis, Scotty

Smith, Melissa

