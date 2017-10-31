WMAZ
Close

Central Georgians to decide SPLOSTs, liquor question, special elections

WMAZ 1:54 PM. EDT October 31, 2017

Tuesday's election will settle more than the Warner Robins mayoral race.
 
Central Georgians will vote on 40 races in 22 cities and counties.
 
That includes SPLOSTs in Twiggs and Putnam counties and a ballot question on whether to sell distilled spirits in the city of Butler in Taylor County.
 
Warner Robins, Milledgeville, Gordon, Gray, Fort Valley, McRae-Helena, Roberta, Ivey and Toomsboro are all electing mayors.
 
Monroe County will decide special elections to fill vacancies on the county commission and board of education.
 
There is no voting in Bibb County.
 
For information on polling places and times, contact your local board of elections.
 
Here are the races in each county:
 
BALDWIN COUNTY
Mayor / Milledgeville
 
Copelan, Mary Parham
Thrower, Gary (I) 
 
District Five / Milledgeville City Council 
Keim, Harry 
Mullins, Richard (I) 
 
District 6 / GMC Board of Trustees 
Cobb, Mike 
Hill, Calvin 
 
BIBB COUNTY
 
No election
 
BLECKLEY
 
District 2 Post 1 / Cochran City Council 
Cranford, Charles (I) 
Anderson, Robert 
 
CRAWFORD COUNTY
 
Mayor / Roberta 
Andrews, Jay 
Smith, Becky (I) 
 
Post 1 / Roberta City Council 
Bassett, B.J. (I) 
Cook, Charles 
Matthews, Joe 
Moncrief, Clay 
 
Post 2 / Roberta City Council 
Daniel, Bobby Joe 
Patton, Erv (I) 
Thompson, Sherry 
 
DODGE COUNTY
 
District 5 / Eastman City Council 
Dawson, Prince (I) 
Driggers, Eddie 
 
HANCOCK COUNTY
 
City Council (4 seats) / Sparta 
Clark, James 
Culver, James 
Haywood, R. Allen 
Hill, Hazel 
McGhee, Paul (I) 
 
HOUSTON COUNTY
 
Mayor / Warner Robins 
Musselwhite, Joe 
Shaheen, Chuck 
Toms, Randy (I) 
 
Post 1, At Large / Warner Robins City Council 
Langston, Eric 
Lee, Daron
Taylor, Jim 
Walker, Jeffery 
 
Post 3 / Warner Robins City Council 
Lauritsen, Keith (I) 
Murray, Terri 
 
JONES COUNTY
 
Mayor / Gray 
Barbee, Ed 
Collins, James 
 
Mayor Pro Tem / Gray 
Clark, Kema Green 
Tapee, Ken 
 
District 1 / Gray City Council 
Tufts, David (I) 
Tipton, Richard 
 
LAURENS COUNTY
 
City Council (3 seats) / Dublin 
Davis, Jerry (I) 
Edwards, Curtis (I) 
Jordon, Sophia 
Smith, Gerald (I) 
Windham, Troy
 
At Large / Dublin Board of Education 
Carswell, Nelson
McRae, Regina
 
MACON COUNTY
City Council (3 seats) / Oglethorpe 
Bell, Kenneth 
Bray, Jimmy 
Golphin, Freddie 
Haugabook, Jerry 
 
MONROE COUNTY
 
District 4 (vacancy) / Monroe County Commission 
Emami, George 
Gonzalez, Randy
Peters, Barry 
 
District 2 (vacancy) / Monroe Co. Board of Education 
Coleman, Steve 
Doster, Priscilla Grant 
 
PEACH COUNTY 
 
Mayor / Fort Valley 
Dankel, Jo Ann 
Davis, Ralph
Johnson, Jamie JaKara
Williams, Barbara (I) 
 
At Large Post / Fort Valley City Council 
Crafter, Marvin 
Everett, Drenon
Rainey, Connie 
 
West Ward Post 2 / Fort Valley City Council 
Clark, Anthony 
Gowen, Carla 
Thompson, Rose Marie 
 
Post 3 / Fort Valley Utility Commission 
Horton, Al 
Lambert, Ralph
 
Post 3 / Byron City Council 
Bass, Farrell 
Chumbley, Michael (I) 
 
Post 4 / Byron City Council 
Chidester, Micheal (I) 
Dampier, Lauren 
 
PULASKI COUNTY
 
Post 2 / Hawkinsville City Commission 
Berryhill, Shelly (I) 
Johnson, Julius 
 
Post 5 / Hawkinsville City Commission 
Cook, Hannah 
Cravey, Henry (I) 
 
PUTNAM COUNTY
 
Transportation SPLOST / Putnam County 
Yes 
No 
 
TAYLOR COUNTY
 
District 2 Post 5 / Butler City Council 
Harris, Glenn (I) 
Wainwright, Drew 
 
Distilled spirits sales / Ballot question 
Yes 
No 
 
TELFAIR COUNTY
 
Mayor / McRae-Helena
Young, Mike (I) 
Crawford, Fred 
McMillan, Morris 
 
TWIGGS COUNTY
 
Education SPLOST / Twiggs County 
Yes 
No 
 
WASHINGTON COUNTY
 
District 3 Post 2 / Tennille City Council 
Rhodes, Deborah (I) 
Cummings, Eartha
 
WILKINSON COUNTY
 
Mayor / Gordon 
Turner, Kenneth 
Whipple-Lue, Mary Ann (I) 
 
City Council (3) / Gordon
Daniel, Bruce (I) 
Lawrence, Rose 
Payne, Phyllis
Sanders, William 
Towles, Barbara (I) 
Whipple, Doretha (I) 
 
Post 1 / Irwinton City Council 
Bacon, Emma (I) 
Curry, Harvey 
 
Post 3 / Irwinton City Council 
Bentley, Mitch 
Williams, Marion (I) 
 
Mayor / Ivey 
Blalock, Bruce (I) 
Broach, Brenda
Sturgeon, Kevin 
 
City Council (2) / Ivey 
Gregory, John 
Hatfield, Lloyd
Rolllins, Bob 
Veal, Judy (I) 
Youmans, Neal 
 
Mayor / Toomsboro
Smith, Vincent 
Thomas, Chris (I) 
 
City Council (5) / Toomsboro
Anderson, Angel (I) 
Borders, Kevin 
Colson, William (I) 
Harrison, Bronnie
Harrison, Dinah 
Landrum, Grady (I) 
Lewis, Scotty 
Smith, Melissa 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories