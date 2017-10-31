Central Georgians to decide SPLOSTs, liquor question, special elections

Tuesday's election will settle more than the Warner Robins mayoral race.
Central Georgians will vote on 40 races in 22 cities and counties.
That includes SPLOSTs in Twiggs and Putnam counties and a ballot question on whether to sell distilled spirits in the city of Butler in Taylor County.
Warner Robins, Milledgeville, Gordon, Gray, Fort Valley, McRae-Helena, Roberta, Ivey and Toomsboro are all electing mayors.
Monroe County will decide special elections to fill vacancies on the county commission and board of education.
There is no voting in Bibb County.
For information on polling places and times, contact your local board of elections.
Here are the races in each county:
BALDWIN COUNTY
Mayor / Milledgeville
Copelan, Mary Parham
Thrower, Gary (I)
District Five / Milledgeville City Council
Keim, Harry
Mullins, Richard (I)
District 6 / GMC Board of Trustees
Cobb, Mike
Hill, Calvin
BIBB COUNTY
No election
BLECKLEY
District 2 Post 1 / Cochran City Council
Cranford, Charles (I)
Anderson, Robert
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Mayor / Roberta
Andrews, Jay
Smith, Becky (I)
Post 1 / Roberta City Council
Bassett, B.J. (I)
Cook, Charles
Matthews, Joe
Moncrief, Clay
Post 2 / Roberta City Council
Daniel, Bobby Joe
Patton, Erv (I)
Thompson, Sherry
DODGE COUNTY
District 5 / Eastman City Council
Dawson, Prince (I)
Driggers, Eddie
HANCOCK COUNTY
City Council (4 seats) / Sparta
Clark, James
Culver, James
Haywood, R. Allen
Hill, Hazel
McGhee, Paul (I)
HOUSTON COUNTY
Mayor / Warner Robins
Musselwhite, Joe
Shaheen, Chuck
Toms, Randy (I)
Post 1, At Large / Warner Robins City Council
Langston, Eric
Lee, Daron
Taylor, Jim
Walker, Jeffery
Post 3 / Warner Robins City Council
Lauritsen, Keith (I)
Murray, Terri
JONES COUNTY
Mayor / Gray
Barbee, Ed
Collins, James
Mayor Pro Tem / Gray
Clark, Kema Green
Tapee, Ken
District 1 / Gray City Council
Tufts, David (I)
Tipton, Richard
LAURENS COUNTY
City Council (3 seats) / Dublin
Davis, Jerry (I)
Edwards, Curtis (I)
Jordon, Sophia
Smith, Gerald (I)
Windham, Troy
At Large / Dublin Board of Education
Carswell, Nelson
McRae, Regina
MACON COUNTY
City Council (3 seats) / Oglethorpe
Bell, Kenneth
Bray, Jimmy
Golphin, Freddie
Haugabook, Jerry
MONROE COUNTY
District 4 (vacancy) / Monroe County Commission
Emami, George
Gonzalez, Randy
Peters, Barry
District 2 (vacancy) / Monroe Co. Board of Education
Coleman, Steve
Doster, Priscilla Grant
PEACH COUNTY
Mayor / Fort Valley
Dankel, Jo Ann
Davis, Ralph
Johnson, Jamie JaKara
Williams, Barbara (I)
At Large Post / Fort Valley City Council
Crafter, Marvin
Everett, Drenon
Rainey, Connie
West Ward Post 2 / Fort Valley City Council
Clark, Anthony
Gowen, Carla
Thompson, Rose Marie
Post 3 / Fort Valley Utility Commission
Horton, Al
Lambert, Ralph
Post 3 / Byron City Council
Bass, Farrell
Chumbley, Michael (I)
Post 4 / Byron City Council
Chidester, Micheal (I)
Dampier, Lauren
PULASKI COUNTY
Post 2 / Hawkinsville City Commission
Berryhill, Shelly (I)
Johnson, Julius
Post 5 / Hawkinsville City Commission
Cook, Hannah
Cravey, Henry (I)
PUTNAM COUNTY
Transportation SPLOST / Putnam County
Yes
No
TAYLOR COUNTY
District 2 Post 5 / Butler City Council
Harris, Glenn (I)
Wainwright, Drew
Distilled spirits sales / Ballot question
Yes
No
TELFAIR COUNTY
Mayor / McRae-Helena
Young, Mike (I)
Crawford, Fred
McMillan, Morris
TWIGGS COUNTY
Education SPLOST / Twiggs County
Yes
No
WASHINGTON COUNTY
District 3 Post 2 / Tennille City Council
Rhodes, Deborah (I)
Cummings, Eartha
WILKINSON COUNTY
Mayor / Gordon
Turner, Kenneth
Whipple-Lue, Mary Ann (I)
City Council (3) / Gordon
Daniel, Bruce (I)
Lawrence, Rose
Payne, Phyllis
Sanders, William
Towles, Barbara (I)
Whipple, Doretha (I)
Post 1 / Irwinton City Council
Bacon, Emma (I)
Curry, Harvey
Post 3 / Irwinton City Council
Bentley, Mitch
Williams, Marion (I)
Mayor / Ivey
Blalock, Bruce (I)
Broach, Brenda
Sturgeon, Kevin
City Council (2) / Ivey
Gregory, John
Hatfield, Lloyd
Rolllins, Bob
Veal, Judy (I)
Youmans, Neal
Mayor / Toomsboro
Smith, Vincent
Thomas, Chris (I)
City Council (5) / Toomsboro
Anderson, Angel (I)
Borders, Kevin
Colson, William (I)
Harrison, Bronnie
Harrison, Dinah
Landrum, Grady (I)
Lewis, Scotty
Smith, Melissa
