Central Georgia's strongest lift the bar at annual strongman competition

Usually on a Saturday morning, most people don't spend their time lifting cars, but that's exactly what competitors lined up to do at this year's 8th Annual Georgia Strongest Man competition.
Rain didn't dampen the spirits of the dozens of people who competed for the title of Georgia's strongest man, but don't let the title fool you -- 16 of them were women.
"It's just real empowering when people are like 'A woman did that,'" says heavy weight novice, Hunter Williamson.
Williamson has been competing two years and is pretty new to the sport, but you wouldn't know watching her Saturday.
Her competitive edge pushes her to win, but she says at the end of the day, " It's just fun, you can go back and say I lifted a car or I pushed a car or I dead lifted so much."
Deadlifting a car for 12 reps. Williamson says that is the event she looks forward to the most.
