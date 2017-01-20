Central Georgia's thoughts on the Presidential Inauguration

People from all over Central Georgia sat by and watched the 45th president get sworn in.

Gabrielle Dawkins reached out to a few people in Downtown, Macon to get their perspective on the inauguration.

Jeremy Phillips sat and ate lunch with his co-workers and shared his thoughts.



"I think it's important to watch it if possible or even attend it. This is the transition of our president and I consider that the most highest power elected official," said Phillips.



Navy Veteran Cat Hale says that in the military you learn early on to respect the position.



"I think it doesn't matter if you're a fan of the person who got elected as president. This is us as Americans. This is what defines us as Americans," said Hale.



She did notice that the transition of power was a bit rocky.



"I think there's been to much fighting amongst the democrats and the Republicans, and I think that they've lost sight of us as a little people, said Hale. "It's come about them and being in office and I think that they need to focus more on what they can do to make our country great again." he continued.



Many say they are hopeful and waiting to see what the president will do. When it comes to change, Jarrod Novak says some change is good and other change, not so much.



"So there's a lot of things that I think trump can do that will be very very positive economically, but I am kind of scared that he can do a lot of things that can kind of impact the world foreign policy wise. I think he's out there playing with a lot of people at the same level that he's at and he's not use to that," said Novak.





