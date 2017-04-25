Central High senior overcomes adversity

At Central High School in Macon, Signing Day isn’t just for athletes, it’s for all seniors who have plans after they turn the tassel. One of theirs making post-graduation plans known during Tuesdays ceremony was Michael Kates.



“It’s taken a lot of perseverance to get here, focusing no matter what comes at you,” Michael said.

To get through his final year at Central, he got a little help from his history teacher, Joshua McCorkle.



“Michael has had a very difficult life outside of school, away from school,” McCorkle said.



Earlier in the year, Michael almost had to leave Central and go to school somewhere else after devoting three years to his International Baccalaureate (IB) coursework, but that's when McCorkle stepped in.



“My wife and I are trying to help him out,” McCorkle said. “We've been able to provide the environment where he can finish the school year.”

For him seeing Michael's progress from earlier this year, it's mission accomplished.



“It’s probably the most rewarding feeling in my entire career of teaching,” McCorkle said.



“With his support, I’ve been able to achieve this. He’s been one of my backbones throughout this year,” Michael said.

His perseverance will follow him to Howard University this fall and for the rest of his life. For now, the only thing between him and a diploma are final exams.



“I’ve worked hard to get here, and I’m just really excited to get out of high school,” Michael said.

