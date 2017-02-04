CGTC hosts 'Save Your Heart' health fair

There's a common saying -- different strokes for different folks.

But the medical staff in Central Georgia wants to prevent strokes altogether.

Early Saturday morning, Central Georgia Technical College hosted the Save Your Heart health fair.

It's an annual event sponsored by a number of donors with a common goal -- to teach people how to have a healthy heart.

Many were there to share knowledge of healthy lifestyles while some others were there to perform actual screenings like full blood lipid, blood pressure, body mass index, glucose, vision and more.

For those that missed the event, Rose Smith offers some advice to keep your heart healthy.

"Some of the main things we can do to have a healthy heart is #1 Do not smoke. #2 is if you have blood pressure medicine from your medical physician, from your medical doctor, please take your medicine. Manage your cholesterol, get active, eat well most of the time. These are just some of the things we can do to have a healthy heart, prevent heart disease and prevent stroke,” said Smith.

