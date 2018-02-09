CGTC's Putnam campus to offer construction course

PUTNAM COUNTY - Imagine learning basic construction skills for free. Central Georgia Technical College is offering this new program that is being offered at the Putnam campus.

Putnam County business leaders say they need construction workers, and Central Georgia Technical college is listening and starting a new course this month. Terry Schwindler with the Putnam County Development Authority said a conversation with local business owners made them think about ways to boost employment.

"And when we met with them, we kept hearing over and over there is a skills gap that needs to be filled -- basic construction, reading a tape measure, knowing basic tool usage," Schwindler said.

The course is not only being offered to the public, but to everyday workers like former construction worker Oscar Felix, who can become officially certified.

"To do stuff with small construction, small jobs construction for myself, because I wanted to take this class," Felix said.

The program is $475 per person, but a grant is available online, so if students qualify, they can attend this course for free.

When students take this course, they receive training in:

Basic Safety Procedures

Construction Math Skills

Learn how to use hand tools

Learn basic blueprint reading

Learn basic communication skills and employability skills

Those are all the skills that you can expect to learn, according to a flyer with information about the program.

Once students complete the program, according to Schwindler, there will be employers looking to hire. All they need to do is just make sure they show the certificate they got during their interview, not guaranteeing a job, but making it much easier to secure a construction job in Putnam County.

