Chaka Khan, Eli Young Band to perform at this year's Cherry Blossom Street Party

The Cherry Blossom Festival announced this year's Street Party headliners on Thursday at the Hargray Capitol Theatre.

Charles Davis with 100.9 The Creek made an appearance during the meeting stating that the Eli Young Band and Chaka Khan will make appearances at this year's street party on March 24.

Marvel Burgess, the 2018 Cherry Blossom Festival chair, says two additional headliners will be announced at a later date.

