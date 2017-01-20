Chalk Miner Diner set to close in McIntyre

A culinary treat that folks in McIntyre have enjoyed for more than three decades is set to close as the owner of the Chalk Miner Diner feels it is time to say goodbye.

Tommy Daniel is a frequent customer at the Chalk Miner Diner.

"Just homegrown, we all grew up together. You can come in and see folks what you don't see anywhere else," he said with a smile.

Daniel and dozens of other guys file in everyday and make their way down the chow line.

Danny Garnto owns the place and admits the vittles aren't his specialty.

"I can't even cook," he admitted.

He's not a chef more of an accountant, patiently manning his space on the floor and taking in the money.

"They put me in the corner the only place I knew in school," Garnto joked.

Don't let him fool you. The guy with the easy smile has spent 33 years feeding folks, mainly kaolin workers who just walk across the street.

"I just got tired and quit, "Garnto stated.

When you're the boss and 70 years old, you can do that.

Heath Claxton is another regular.

"When we found out about it, we were like where are we gonna eat," Claxton questioned.

So McIntyre foodies find themselves in a pickle.

"We pretty much know everyday what to expect Thursday is pork chop day which we most times get two and then Friday is fish and shrimp," Claxton explained. "It's a big hit to everybody in the kaolin industry here. Most everybody comes and eats and it's a small community and not a lot of choices so he's going to be missed."

The feelings mutual for the guy who grew up on a farm and became a staple in a small community.

