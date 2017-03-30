Chance for severe storms tonight, Friday morning

There's a chance we could see a few strong or severe storms late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The threat is low, but it'll be worth monitoring because this will happen while most people are sleeping.

There is high uncertainty with this system. If showers and storms form along the Gulf, it'll prevent us from seeing severe weather and could lower our rainfall totals.

What to expect:

Potential for strong winds around 40-60 mph

Can't rule out small hail

Brief, spin-up tornado possible

Timing: Midnight to 9 a.m.

