Changes could come to the Bibb County jail

New changes could be coming to the Bibb County jail. Bibb commissioners made the first step in approving an ordinance that would give more than $600,000 from the upcoming SPLOST fund to the law enforcement center. The Sheriff's Department says this funding will go to new cameras and locks all across the jail.

Behind the gates of the Bibb County jail, Captain Chris Patterson says new cameras and new locks are needed.

“'Cause we've had a couple of glitches with the main gate coming in and a couple of doors,” says Patterson, glitches that Patterson says they cannot afford. Chief Deputy Michael Scarbary says getting a new system for locks could not only improve safety within the jail but also to people in Bibb County.

“If they fail, then we can’t keep the inmates in their cells,” says Scarbary.

That is why Scarbary says he is happy the county is moving towards jump starting a SPLOST project that would bring them new cameras and locks.

Tuesday, Bibb commissioners voted to move forward with using more than $600,000 of bond money for the law enforcement center. Sales tax money will pay off those bonds.

Scarbary says the funding will allow them to get more cameras to eliminate blind spots that they often see on camera.

“Everyone including deputies and inmates know that they’re being recorded it prevents a lot of things happening,” says Scarbary.

Patterson says this will help them know what is going on when they are not around especially when inmates get into fights.

“We can actually ID somebody clear as a bell,” says Patterson.

This ordinance still needs approval by the full commission at next Tuesday’s meeting.

