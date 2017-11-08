Chaptacular happens Friday and Saturday in Jones County

Chaptacular began ten years ago when some friends got together to do something they loved -- carve wood pieces. Now it's grown into one of the country's biggest events.

Chap Nelson is one of the founders and his name graces the weekend.

"And we do this to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis," Nelson said.

Nelson says folks come in with all sorts of questions.

"'What kind of chainsaw do you like? How long have you been doing this? What's the best type of wood?'" he rattled off. "The best wood is free and I've been doing this ten years, and the best chainsaw is one that cranks after three pulls."

To date this group has raised over $100,000 for the charity.

"We've taken our passion which is chainsaw carving and turned it into a need like something that breaks your heart like people suffering with cystic fibrosis, and we've combined those two things to become servant leaders in helping lead an event like this to help others," Nelson explained.

Chaptacular runs Friday and Saturday from 9 until 6 at night. The address is 541 Hungerford Road in Gray.

Admission is free.

