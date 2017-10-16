Charlie Daniels Band plans show in Macon

Country and bluegrass legend Charlie Daniels will be heading down to Macon early next year.
The Country Music Hall of Famer and his band announced a show Monday that is scheduled to take place at the Macon City Auditorium on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Tickets cost between $36-56 and go on sale this Friday, October 20, with a presale beginning Thursday.
Tickets can be purchased here.
