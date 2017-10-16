Charlie Daniels Band plans show in Macon

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Photo: Larry Busacca, 2014 Getty Images)

Country and bluegrass legend Charlie Daniels will be heading down to Macon early next year.

The Country Music Hall of Famer and his band announced a show Monday that is scheduled to take place at the Macon City Auditorium on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Tickets cost between $36-56 and go on sale this Friday, October 20, with a presale beginning Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased here.

