Charlie Daniels Band plans show in Macon

WMAZ 11:13 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

Country and bluegrass legend Charlie Daniels will be heading down to Macon early next year.

The Country Music Hall of Famer and his band announced a show Monday that is scheduled to take place at the Macon City Auditorium on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Tickets cost between $36-56 and go on sale this Friday, October 20, with a presale beginning Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased here.

 

