Chase leads to officer-involved shooting

(Courtesy: Fredrick Fordham)

An 18-wheeler chase ended Monday afternoon with the truck driver being shot by law enforcement officers in Emanuel County.

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Davis with the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office, around 3:45 Monday afternoon, Treutlen County Deputies spotted a tractor trailer on Interstate 16 East that was previously reported stolen in Laurens County.

When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver led them on a chase. The chase went into Emanuel County, where additional units joined in to assist.

Stop sticks were deployed and the truck eventually came to a stop near mile marker 92.

Once the truck stopped, the driver showed a handgun. Davis says shots were fired and the driver was hit. No officers were injured. The truck driver was airlifted to Savannah for treatment.

Davis says the incident remains under investigation by the GBI, Emanuel County Sheriff's Office and the Treutlen County Sheriff's Office.

(© 2017 WMAZ)