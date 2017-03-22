Cheers! New downtown Macon brewery opens

Brian Whitley, one of the owners of Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen, talks to customers at the bar Tuesday. The brewery opened this week in downtown Macon on Third Street.

What started as an idea a few years ago is now a reality.

Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen opened this week at 450 Third St. in downtown Macon.

It's owned by Brian Whitley and Richie Jones.

"All the pieces came together," Jones said Tuesday about the opening. "Brian and I just started talking about this three years ago."

Jones, who also owns Downtown Grill, said it was a good time to expand into Macon's new booming brew pub culture.

Some of the signature beers on tap are Porch Song pale ale, Rising Sun IPA, White Rabbit Belgian WIT, Midnight Rider Robust Porter and Jambi Imperial Black IPA.

Piedmont's scheduled grand opening event is 11 a.m. Monday.

Piedmont is located in the historic Silver’s 5-10¢ and $1 Store. Silver's opened in 1927. Lofts now occupy the third level of the building with the restaurant/brewery on the second and basement levels.

The beer is brewed in the basement, which features classic arcade games.

