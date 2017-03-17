Water from General Twiggs Drive home.

A water-system malfunction created a "chemical overdose" that created a possible hazard for nearly a dozen Twiggs County homes.

According to state Environmental Protection Division, the problem happened at a small county-run system that serves 11 homes off General Twiggs Drive. That's near Dry Branch.

Scott Henson, program manager for the state EPD's West Central district, says the overdose happened after county workers did well repairs this week.

While the well was out of service, he said, its system malfunctioned and continued to add caustic chemicals intended to make the water less acidic.

That raised the pH level, which measures how much alkaline is in the water. The pH for neutral water is 7.0; Henson said the General Twiggs water on Friday morning at 9.3.

He said that could cause skin irritation or other problems.

Twiggs County workers went door to door in the neighborhood and also notified people by phone, Henson said.

"They're doing the best they can to get this out," he said.

Tracy Jackson, Twiggs County's water superintendent, said they're draining the well and the pipes in the General Twiggs system. He said they're telling people not to drink the water or use it to shower or cook.

But he said things should be back to normal by mid-afternoon Friday.

