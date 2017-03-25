Cherry Blossom Bed Race returns for a 20th year

Normally when think about bed on a Saturday, you can be found sleeping in it, but not this weekend.

Eight teams signed up to race their beds in the 20th Annual Cherry Blossom Bed Race.

The bed race has become a favorite tradition. Every year, the firefighters and local businesses start building beds to race.

Hundreds of people line the street to see who has the fastest bed. Laugh if you want, but these speed machines are serious.

Don Bailey is the 2017 Cherry Blossom chairman and says a lot of people are especially excited to watch one team run.

“There's this friendly rivalry… I don't think [our fire department] has ever lost the bed race, so everyone is keeping an eye on them this year to see if they make it 20 in a row,” said Bailey.

No surprise to a lot of fans -- the firefighters won again running the stretch in 16 seconds.

