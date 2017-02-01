NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 24: Singer/film subject Mavis Staples performs following the NY Premiere of HBO's Documentary film "MAVIS!" at Florence Gould Hall on February 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO) (Photo: Michael Loccisano, 2016 Getty Images)

The 35th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival starts in March. To mark the countdown, organizers opened a Cherry Blossom gift shop downtown. They also announced the return of the Street Party in April.

Scheduled to perform at the event are Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell And The Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson and Me And Molly.

Organizers say they're getting ready for the new pink celebration. “To promote love, beauty, and international friendship,” said Stacy Ingram, Chairman of the Cherry Blossom Board. “The gift shop is open here on Cherry Street, next to Travis Jean. And we're excited about that.”

The Street Party is April 1 on Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 dollars in advance and $25 dollars the day of the event. You can purchase tickets online on the Cherry Blossom Festival website starting on Feb. 15. The festival runs March 24 through April 2. Central City Park will open for festival rides at noon March 24.

Chairman of the Board Stacy Ingram says the 35th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival is about bringing people together and celebrating the community. “It's going to be the best Cherry Blossom Festival so far,” said Don Bailey, Festival Chairman. “We're bringing back the street party which we are really excited about,” said Ingram. “That is something that we listened to the community. Sometimes that one of the first things they asked about.”

Festival Chairman Don Bailey says a crowd favorite is the celebration at Central City Park. “There's going to be puppet show for the kids and the fair rides that are down there,” said Bailey.



But unlike the gift shop, the park isn't quite as polished. Even though organizers say they're ready to paint the city pink, Central City Park still looks pretty green. “Usually it's set up a few days before the festival is started,” said Ingram. “If you go down there now it does not appear to be ready but it will be ready by the festival,” said Bailey.

