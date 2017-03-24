Cherry Blossom Festival Events

Blooming cherry blossoms in Macon, Ga.; a sign that the festival is here. (Photo by Tia Maria Trautner Jarvis‎)

The 35th International Cherry Blossom starts Friday in Macon featuring 10 days of fun, food, games and music.

Billed the "Pinkest Party on Earth" there's something for everyone. Here's a list of some of the top favorites at the festival.

CLICK HERE for a full list of events.

RELATED: Cherry Blossom Cam - see blooms

GOSPEL EXTRAVAGANZA

When: Friday | 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Willingham Hall @ Mercer University

1501 Mercer University Drive

Admission: $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

The featured act are the Dazzling Diva’s Inspirational Dancers, Aris and Artis, Future Generation, and special guests, the Georgia Mass Choir.

BED RACE

When: Saturday | 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cherry and Third streets

35TH ANNUAL PARADE,

When: 4 p.m. Sunday at Cherry and Mulberry streets

This year's Cherry Blossom Festival Parade is kicking off with a flyover.

The 339th Flight Test Squadron out of Robins Air Force Base is bringing the F-15.

CHERRY BLOSSOM FASHION SHOW BY MARK BALLARD

When: 11 a.m. to 1 pm., Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway

The fashion show features the emerging trends of spring. Lunch will be served by Edgar’s Bistro as models hit the runway. The event is coordinated by Mark Ballard.

Tickets are $40 per person and reservations are required.

Contact Mercer Ticket sales at 478-301-5470 to purchase tickets!

SUNSET JAZZ CONCERT

When: Thursday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coleman Hill, 285 Spring St.

Music provided by the Jazz Association of Macon. Picnics and lawn chairs are welcome.

MUSIC OF NATIONS

When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Porter Auditorium at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road.

Featuring the Middle Georgia Concert Band playing a variety of selections representing different parts of the world.

FOOD TRUCK FRENZY

When: April 1, 2 - Third and Mulberry street, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gourmet food trucks from around the South featuring the latest trends in culinary culture gather on the last weekend of the 35th Cherry Blossom Festival to provide Macon with a taste of the food truck mania sweeping the country. Purchase delicious food while enjoying music and on-site beer sales! For more information visit cherryblossom.com. FREE!

STREET PARTY

When: April 1, 3 p.m., Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street

The pinkest party in the world is about to no doubt be the funkiest party.

The Cherry Blossom Festival announced that the funk master himself, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will be headlining the Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party.

The party is April 1 on Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Also performing are Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell And The Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson and Me And Molly.





George Clinton performing at Central Park, New York, United States on 4 July 1996. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns) (Photo: David Corio, 1996 David Corio)

George Clinton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, alongside 15 other members of Parliament-Funkadelic. He's credited with being at the forefront of funk music.

THE GRAND FINALE

When: April 2, 4 p.m., Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road

FREE: Live music provided by Mother’s Finest and Vintage Vixens as well as tethered hot air balloon rides ($10 per person -Age and weight restrictions set by each pilot) . There will be limited vending on site or you can bring a cooler for snacks and soft drinks. A Kids Zone with Bouncy houses available for a fee for children to play on. The event will close with fireworks.

Video From the Vault: Cherry Blossom Festival at 5 years old in 1987

© 2017 WMAZ-TV