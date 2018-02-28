Cherry Blossom Festival searching for this year's volunteers

The Cherry Blossom Festival took to Facebook requesting volunteers for the 36th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival on Tuesday.

There are several ways to get involved with the festival as a volunteer, according to its website.

Some of the opportunities include pre-festival office work at the festival, internships for students, events in Central City Park, sporting events, shopping booths and food.

If you would like to volunteer, you can find out more on the festival's website.

The Cherry Blossom Festival began in 1982 under the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful Commission.

