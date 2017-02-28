Cherry Blossom Festival sticking to no-guns policy

Cherry Blossom Festival crews set up Wednesday. (Photo: 13WMAZ)

The Pinkest Party on Earth is sticking to its guns.

They say they won't allow firearms inside Central City Park again during next month's festival.

This festival released a statement Tuesday about guns in the park after a Gwinnett man emailed county officials, challenging the policy.

By email, Cherry Blossom Festival vice president Stacey Campbell cited recent court decisions that say a private entity that is leasing public property can prohibit guns.

Last spring, a Macon family was detained and then escorted from the property for openly carrying weapons at the park.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said last spring that the festival could ban people from the grounds, if they post no-gun signs at the entrances.

Campbell's email on Tuesday cited a Fulton County Superiort Court ruling, on a lawsuit filed by GeorgiaCarry.org against the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, as supporting the festival's policy.

That decision held that private parties that are renting public property could bar visitors from bringing in firearms.

The concept "that public property is converted into private property when leased to a private entity - has been the governing law in Georgia for more than 50 years," the Fulton judge wrote last year.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that they're still discussing the Cherry Blossom guns issue with county attorneys.

(© 2017 WMAZ)