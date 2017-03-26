Cherry Blossom Gala draws crowds

The Cherry Blossom festivities continued Saturday night with the Cherry Blossom Gala.

For 35 years, the 'Pinkest Party on Earth' has been in Macon, and accompanying it is the Cherry Blossom Gala.

Chairman for the festival, Don Bailey, says it's the highest-end event of the week.

The annual gala was at Middle Georgia State University with dinner and dancing, all to celebrate a successful first weekend of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

Saturday night drew around 500 people to the party.

Bailey says the gala is a Cherry Blossom staple.

"The gala is one of our fixtures," Bailey said. "It's probably our highest-end event for the festival so it's great to see everyone dress up in all their pink and come out and enjoy it."

Macon hosts the pinkest party until April 2.

