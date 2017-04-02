Cherry Blossom Grand Finale: Parking

Sunday is the Cherry Blossom Grand Finale at Wesleyan College and drivers in Macon should be familiar with the parking situation in order to maximize their time there.

Parking on the Wesleyan campus will be limited and only accessible from the Tucker Road entrance from 1-8 p.m.

Shuttle buses will be the ONLY vehicles with access into other entrances.

At the end of the event, all cars parked on the campus will be directed to Tucker Road and will only be allowed to turn RIGHT.

Parking and shuttle buses will be located at Tattnall Square Church and Northway Church -- both are located on Zebulon Road.

You can also catch a shuttle at the Museum of Arts & Sciences, or at the Kroger on Forsyth Road.

The buses will run to and from the campus from 3-9 p.m.

Drivers who are not attending the event will want to avoid the area due to the heavy traffic.

The FREE event begins at 4 p.m. and ends with fireworks.

