Cherry Blossom Queen says volunteers needed for this year's festival

The ‘Pinkest Party on Earth’ is just a couple of weeks away and the festival is still in need of volunteers.

WMAZ spoke with Faith Fabian, the 2018 Cherry Blossom Queen, who has helped with the festival since she could walk.

Fabian has been volunteering at the Cherry Blossom Festival for as long as she can remember.

"[I’d] do whatever I could, whether it was sitting with our founder Carolyn Crayton, or passing out programs to sewing up dresses," Fabian said.

The festival welcomes about 300,000 people a year according to Hannah Moore, who works on the festival board, and Fabian said the volunteers make the festival truly bloom.

"Volunteering is able to show the beauty of the festival, and how the volunteers really make this event happen," Fabian said.

Moore said they usually have about 200 volunteers at the festival, but this year they haven't had as many offers to help.

Fabian says volunteering is more than just helping.

"It's really a time for us to come together and celebrate love, beauty, and international friendship and I just think that from a young age I really wanted to do what I can to make this festival happen," Fabian said.

Fabian's mother, Liz, is thrilled her daughter not only wears the crown, but continues to have a helping heart.

"When she was just eight years old, she was helping younger children at our church, so she has the ability to see a need and jump in and take over," Liz said.

For Fabian, this is more than just a festival, but truly an event where the community works together all in the name of fun.

"I love the parade, as well as the Third Street Party. I feel like it's a wonderful, magical time," Fabian said.

If you would like to volunteer click here. There is no experience or requirements needed to help out at the festival.

