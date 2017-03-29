Cherry Blossom Street Party: Parking

The Cherry Blossom Street Party is this Saturday and WMAZ has your guide to parking.

About 50 deputies will direct the traffic; said Capt. Brad Wolfe with the Bibb Sheriff’s Office says there are several locations for people looking to put their car in park.

Here's a photo of the parking areas:

Roger Mogul lives downtown.

"We just love being able to walk around. The architecture is inspiring," said Mogul.

With this month's Cherry Blossom events, he hasn't seen much change in parking.

"You're going to have issues with parking a little bit, here and there, but nothing that's not worth working around and being downtown and just being a part of the tremendous growth," said Mogul.

Saturday's street party is expected to bring anywhere between 5,000 and 7,500 people to downtown Macon.

"Traffic from all of the events is going to be pretty thick. So [there’s] going to be quite a few deputies on hand," said Wolfe. "The parking areas that have been designated for the street party are the employee parking lot at the Government Center, the Navicent Health Parking Deck at First and Cherry, which will be accessible from First street, and the SunTrust Bank on Second Street.”

Streets around that area will be blocked off starting Saturday at 8 a.m. and ending early Sunday at 2 a.m.

Roger Mogul wasn't planning to attend the street party, but Michael Thompson also Downtown says

"As far at the street party goes, I think a lot of people are looking forward to it," said Thompson.

He says he has heard of people complaining about the parking, but he doesn't have that problem.

"I'm looking forward to the street party, it's going to be fun and exciting," said Thompson.

Big acts like: Me and Molly, Chuck Leavell, and George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are all hitting the stage for the event.

Event organizers do not encourage children to attend.

Tickets are $20 dollars, but the price will jump to $25 on the day of the concert.

