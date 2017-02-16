Cherry Blossoms still dormant on Third Street

The Cherry Blossom Festival gets going March 24th and runs through April 2nd, but with the warmer weather that's hunkered down in January, you may wonder if the flowers will put on their show on-time.

Right now, the trees are dormant on Third Street.

We met with Bill Fickling III who says he's confident things will play out appropriately.

"So my grandfather kept a log for about fifteen years of the average pink bloom date," he said.

The younger Fickling then invited us over to peer at the blossoms still wound up tight on the trees.

"These are a very tight and dark color, and what that tells me is the sap is not budding," he said. "It's come up some, but not as much as you night think."

Fickling says his grandfather always figured March 23rd to be about the average time the show would begin, but there is a margin of error.





"The problem is the swing on either side is plus or minus two weeks," he admitted.

Even with that kind of time frame, keep in mind Macon has one of the largest populations of cherry blossoms in the country.

"And even though the average bloom only lasts four or five days, the trees don't bloom at the same time, so some on Rivoli might bloom a little late. The ones downtown, if it's warm, they might bloom a little earlier, but we will have some blossoms somewhere in town," he said.

We chatted with Vice President of the Cherry Blossom Festival, Stacy Campbell, and she said tour groups, of course, call all the time wanting to know about the blooms.

Tours haven't been cancelled based on the blooms, but she says if a group has some wiggle room, they may reschedule from one weekend to the next.

