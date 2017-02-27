Chick-fil-A tests new breakfast item only in Central Georgia

Courtesy of Jackson Spalding for Chick-fil-A (Photo: Ashton Staniszewski)

Chick-fil-A is testing a new product in Central Georgia and the feedback will be used to see if the item will see a nationwide launch.

A news release says the breakfast entrée – the Hash Brown Scramble – is offered in a bowl or burrito, and contains hash browns, scrambled eggs, a Monterrey Jack cheese blend, jalapeno salsa and your choice of pork sausage or chicken.

The item will only be available until April 15.

The following locations have the Hash Brown Scramble:

Bonaire – 790 Highway 96

Dublin – 2002 Veterans Blvd.

Macon – 1569 Bass Rd.

Macon – 3745 Bloomfield Rd.

Macon – 140 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

Macon – 5920 Zebulon Rd.

Macon – 5055 Brookhaven Rd.

Milledgeville – 1730 N. Columbia St.

Perry – 1363 Sam Nunn Blvd.

Warner Robins – 1867 Watson Blvd.

