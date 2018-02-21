Child counselor: 'Talk to your kids about school shootings'

Pam Fritz said she knew she had to have a talk with her four grandchildren after the school shooting in Broward County, Florida. She said it was easier to explain to her grandchildren who were in middle school, but it was difficult to explain to her 4-year-old granddaughter, Ella. “We tried to explain to her without scaring her, making her scared to go to school,” said Fritz.

“I told her that there was a shooting at a school in Florida and her first reaction was, 'I'm glad I don’t go to that school,'” said Fritz.

Ella is in Pre-K at Skyview Elementary School. Fritz said that she believes Ella is mature for her age and that she understands what she would need to do in case of an active shooter. “I told Ella was that she needs to immediately lay on a floor, lay under the desk, or run to the back of the room as fast as she can,” said Fritz.

Dwayne Pinkney, who works at Southern Bridge Counseling, said that talking to kids about violence and death can be hard, but parents should not be afraid to address these issues with kids. “When you deal with kindergarten and elementary school and things like that, you want to take baby steps. You don’t want to be too overwhelming and you don’t want to talk to them in a way that they don’t understand, but what you want to do is giving it to them slowly but surely,” said Pinkney.

He said that he has children who attend schools in Houston County and it's important to him to have these conversations with his kids. He says that parents need to communicate freely with their children about school shootings. “In these times now with mass shootings and a lot of violence that is going around, I think parents need to have an honest conversation in a non-judgement atmosphere and express those concerns with their children and have their children express their concerns with them,” said Pinkney.

