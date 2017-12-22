Child ejected from car in Dublin wreck

DUBLIN, GA - Police in Dublin are investigating a car wreck at the US 441 Bypass near Claxton Dairy Road.

According to Chief Tim Chatman with the Dublin Police Department, 8 people were injured Friday night during the wreck, including a child. The child was ejected from the vehicle. No word on their conditions.

Chatman says the driver of one of the vehicles was charged with driving under the influence and several other charges.

This is a developing story. We'll have details as they become available.

