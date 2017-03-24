Children held in house so filthy investigators had to wear masks to enter

More than 30 cats and dogs, one potbelly pig and two children were removed from a Mountville-Hogansville Road home, where a couch, toilet and trash was strewn across the porch. Their parents and grandparents are facing multiple charges: http://on.11alive.

WXIA 10:34 AM. EDT March 24, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories