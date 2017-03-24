Children held in house so filthy investigators had to wear masks to enter
More than 30 cats and dogs, one potbelly pig and two children were removed from a Mountville-Hogansville Road home, where a couch, toilet and trash was strewn across the porch. Their parents and grandparents are facing multiple charges: http://on.11alive.
WXIA 10:34 AM. EDT March 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cousin speaks out about Troys life
-
Funeral held for paraplegic man found dead in Upson County
-
David Cooke Press Conference on Officer-Involved Shooting
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Man found dead in woods in Upson County
-
CrimeStoppers
-
Applying for jobs at Robins Air Force Base
-
5th member of Florida family died after Alachua County crash
-
Teen who starved to death found in diaper on floor, records show
-
Explaining April the Giraffe's Popularity
More Stories
-
WATCH LIVE | NASA's space walkMar 24, 2017, 7:55 a.m.
-
If you bought stuff from Harbor Freight Tools, you…Mar 24, 2017, 8:42 a.m.
-
UPDATE: DA says fatal shooting by Bibb deputy was justifiedMar 23, 2017, 11:22 a.m.