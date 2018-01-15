Child hit by car in south Macon

Police lights generic, file photo.

A child riding a bicycle was hit Monday morning after running a stop sign, according to Bibb County Lt. Sean Defoe.

Defoe says it happened around 11:20 a.m. on Evergreen Drive in south Macon, which is near the back side of Pendleton Homes.

A news release says the 12-year-old child was going down a hill and ran through a stop sign. The driver tried to brake to avoid hitting the child, but was unable to stop.

The 12-year-old child, whose name was unavailable, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV