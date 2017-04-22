Child killed in Macon County crash

Police lights generic, file photo.

A 7-year-old was killed Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on Ga 49.

A statement from the Georgia State Patrol post says the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 18 on GA 49 in Macon County.

It says Melinda Leggette and her two children were in a 2006 BMW when it left the road and went into an embankment before hitting a tree.

Her 7-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene. Leggette and her 15-year-old son were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

