Child seriously injured in Houston Co. bus crash dies

A child died Tuesday morning after being seriously injured in a Houston County school bus crash.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin said the victim was 6-year-old Arlana Haynes. Warner Robins police say the bus accident happened on Forest Park Drive Monday just after 4 p.m. They say the bus overturned with 30 students on board.

Arlana was taken the Medical Center, Navicent Health where she later died. The driver and five other students were taken to the Houston County Medical Center for their injuries.

It's still not known how the accident happened.

