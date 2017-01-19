Children under 12 not allowed in Navicent for flu season

Navicent Health released a statement saying that any children under the age of 12 are currently not allowed to go inside of the hospital. Navicent says this is because the flu primarily affects young people.

The hospital says it is not just for your safety, but the well-being of patients already in the hospital. They are also encouraging people with flu-like symptoms to stay home and out of public spaces like schools, work and hospitals.

Michael Hokanson, from the North Central Health District, says this is pretty common for hospitals to do during flu season.

“The biggest thing you need to look for, especially if you have a child that goes to school, especially a younger one that might be in daycare, if they’re running a fever, make sure they’re not being taken to school or daycare. You want to take them in just out of the way of crowds and other people, just until the fever passes, because that’s the best sign that the flu is out of their system,” says Hokanson.

The hospital says they are not sure how long this restriction will last, but they say it will continue throughout the flu season.

