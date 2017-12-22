Chris Perez donates to Salvation Army, goes on shopping spree

SAN ANTONIO - Chris Perez surprised the Salvation Army in a big way this Christmas.
KENS 5 photojournalist Cliff Goyang tagged along with Perez on a shopping spree at Target Thursday.
Perez is a local musician and former husband of late Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla-Perez. He purchased dozens of toys to donate to the Salvation Army.
"I'm happy that I get to give back in this way. I'm a proud Texas resident and proud San Antonio resident. I fly that flag everywhere I go," Perez said.
He even threw a few Selena t-shirts into the donation pile!
%
"We appreciate the generosity of chris. Christmastime can be especially challenging for kids celebrating in a shelter. This really means a lot to us," Salvation Army representative Brad Mayhar said.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs