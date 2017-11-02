Christmas Made in the South opens Friday, vendors begin setup

Christmas Made in the South opens Friday and will be open until Sunday at the Macon Centreplex.

The festival will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 and 11:00 to 5:00 p.m. November 5.

The festival offers handmade items from over 200 vendors all over the country, according to organizer Russ Hunt.

Vendors offer crafts like fine art, jewelry, home decor and gourmet food items.

Parking for the festival will be free all weekend, and coupons and more information can be found on the Christmas Made in the South website.

