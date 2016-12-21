Chuck Leavell in Macon to support Daybreak shelter

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Rolling Stones piano player Chuck Leavell made a stop in Macon Wednesday.

He worked with our promotions crew to shoot a public service commercial for Daybreak.

Daybreak gives homeless folks a hot morning meal and a safe place to relax and congregate during the day.

They've got a fundraiser coming up in Feburary called Sleepout, but Leavell says you don't have to wait until then to help your fellow man.

"Well, you know, I think it's so important to support this great organization Daybreak because they work year round to help the homeless here and to help solve the problem of homelessness in our community," said Leavell.

We will have more on the Sleepout in the coming weeks leading up to February.