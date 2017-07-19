Church groups on Macon mission trip rebuild homes

A missions group from Alabama has come to Macon for a very special reason this week.

Hope Missions is partnering with Rebuild Macon to repair houses this week.

We found a group from the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Hamilton, Alabama, repairing a roof on Francis Drive.

This week, more than 100 volunteers will not only be doing roof work, but also building wheelchair ramps.

According to Israel Price, pastor of Mount Zion, repair work is only part of the reason they are there.

“We love, therefore we serve, and we serve to encounter. That's why we came to Macon, just to share the love of Jesus and do what we can for the kingdom,” said Price.

Last week, Rebuilding Macon received help from more than 300 volunteers from Forest Hills United Methodist Church.

Organizers said the group completed 40 projects around Macon.

