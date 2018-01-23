Church hosts prayer service for Warner Robins

Some in Warner Robins are turning to prayer for comfort after a few violent crimes this month.

Dozens gathered at Harvest Church Tuesday night for their usual activities. During the service, they took extra time to pray for the city and those who've been hurt by recent tragedies.

Harvest's Young Adult Director, Alyssa Cowart, says she hopes the extra prayer brings comfort to those who are hurting.

"We can worship when we're on the highest mountaintops and everything is good, and we can also worship when tragedy has hit our town and hearts, " Cowart said. "God is still the same, he's still faithful, and we need to be faithful through it as well."

