City getting feedback on new parking plan

MACON, GA.-- - After years of discussion, the city is now moving forward with its parking meter plan for downtown Macon. In the future, you may need to take some change with you to feed the parking meters if you are heading downtown. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but the city says your thoughts on the parking proposal are important.

The new parking proposal is planning on adding more than 1,200 parking meters, but it is not without the community's say first.



"It just doesn't work if you don't' have any enforcement. Meters won't fix the problem either if you don't have any enforcement,” says one concerned citizen.



The Urban Development Authority held a meeting Thursday to answer questions and get some feedback on the new plan.



"It's not a stereotype thing. It's based on the needs of a city. What's needed in New Orleans is not what's needed in Macon, Georgia,” says another Maconite.



But not all agree that parking meters are the way to go because they say businesses could take a hit.



"It would just be a disadvantage for us to lose our patient source because of time on parking,” says one employee that works downtown.



Others say forcing people to pay to park downtown may deter them from coming to the area.

"It's really going to be an impediment to people coming down to shop or people coming down to be a part of anything downtown. Certainly even just paying a simple bill, it makes it hard for people,” says a man at the parking meeting.



Some even addressed how inconvenient some places in downtown are for the handicapped.



"Finding closer parking, sidewalk issues like unleveled sidewalks and finding a ramp, and stepping up on curbs,” explains Michael Herring.



Alex Morrison, with the Urban Development Authority, says parking meters are already in place in other cities across Georgia.



"When you go to almost any city -- your Athens, your Savannah, your Atlanta, your Decatur, just about anywhere, metered parking is a part of that, and we just want to make sure that the parking that's available now is managed appropriately and serving the right customer base,” says Morrison.



It is the customers and the community that he says needs to be pleased with the plan before they move forward. Morrison says years ago there were parking meters in downtown Macon, but that they were removed to increase traffic downtown. Now that business is booming, he says they need a plan to make more spaces available. Morrison says if all goes as planned, they'll present another version of the plan to the public and hopefully be ready to start at the end of this summer.

