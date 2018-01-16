City hall tree uprooted by Irma will be the last to go

Macon-Bibb County Government said that Hurricane Irma cleanup was supposed to be finished Tuesday, but the tree that fell outside of Macon City Hall during the storm is still there.

The tree has been there since at least the 1950s but was uprooted in the storm.

Chris Floore, Spokesperson for the Macon-Bibb County Government, said there is a reason for that. “What we wanted to do was make sure that we got the debris off of people's yard before we clean up our own backyard and make this the very last thing that got collected,” said Floore.

Floore said that the tree will be off of their lawn by January 22nd, but that it won’t happen until the rest of the Irma cleanup is completed. They plan to replant a tree in its place and are looking for its replacement.

