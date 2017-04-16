City of Dublin completes historic MLK Monument

Excitement is buzzing in Dublin as city leaders make final touches to the newly completed Martin Luther King Junior Monument Park.

It's a story nearly four years in the making.

Our Yvonne Thomas spoke to some of the visionaries behind the mural who call this project a dream come true.

From the groundbreaking ceremony in 2013, to the first coat of paint in 2016, supporters in Dublin believe this finished monument is more than a dream come true.

“This project has been in the making for years,” said director of Dublin Tourism Rebecca McWilliam.

“I'm just amazed. I had no idea how well it would turn out,” said city manager Lance Jones.

“To see what's being done in the city for everyone to enjoy and because it's honoring Dr. King, it makes me emotional,” said Julie Driger, a member of First African Baptist Church.





It is in the city of Dublin where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his first public speech at the age of 15 on April 17,1944.

Now 73 years later, the city of Dublin is honoring his legacy by unveiling a monument in front of the same church where he gave his speech.

Everyone involved is working on last minute finishing touches to prepare for Monday's big reveal.

“It's been a great collaboration of many entities in Dublin,” said councilman Jerry Davis.

Behind the black tarp is a new phase of the $250,000 project -- a photo mural.

“I took two pictures inside the church -- one from the back and then I took one from the pulpit to give two perspectives,” said Randall Gearhart.

And Dr. King's speech is written on top of the wall. The monument will be revealed at 2 p.m. on the same day that Dr. King gave this speech.

“We really want people to experience that and see that you can make a difference in one person’s life, like Dublin did in Dr. King's,” said McWilliam.

