City of Perry proposes playground upgrades

PERRY, GA.-- - Some parents in Perry say they want new parks for their children and made the pitch to city leaders this week.

Right now, children in Perry are enjoying the parks, but city leaders and parents agree they would like to swing them in a new direction.



"What they have doesn't accommodate a lot of kids at the same time so that they can play together,” says parent TerriLyn Davis.



The city proposed new playgrounds for the larger parks like Rozar Park, Creekwood Park, and Calhoun Park.





The designs can cost up to $150,000 each and will be paid for through a penny sales tax. The city says they modeled the designs after parks in Byron and Athens and want to make them destinations. Councilwoman Phyllis Bynum-Grand says she remembers taking her child, who now has children of his own, to the parks.





"People have to go other places to enjoy these amenities and I would like for them to be right here in my own backyard. It is time for us to do something new and bring something special to the city for our children,” says Grand.





With some of the parks nearing 20 years old, they want to invest in the community.



"Our children are very important, and if we're not investing in them, what are we truly investing in?” says Councilman Robert Jones.



It is an investment they hope will benefit every member of the family. Kevin Dye says right now the City Council is trying to decide which playground design would be best for the city. They will vote on it within the next few weeks .

© 2017 WMAZ-TV