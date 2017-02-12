Clerk shot in Warner Robins store robbery

Crime

A clerk was shot at a gas station in Warner Robins Sunday morning.

According to a news release from Warner Robins police, it happened just after 1 a.m. at the Lo Bucks convenience store on North Davis Drive.

The gunman shot the clerk and took an unknown amount of money before running away.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with any other information about what happened can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

