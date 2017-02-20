Club Envy shooting brings up safety concerns

MACON, GA.-- - Two men are recovering after a shooting outside Club Envy in downtown Macon Sunday morning, but that incident and many others before have some people questioning just how safe it is to be downtown after hours. There is a collection of police reports from five different incidents over the last year from in and just outside Club Envy on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez says he still feels that downtown Macon is safe. He says alcohol can escalate any situation, but it is what you do that is important.



"If you see a situation like there occurring where there's an argument that's starting, go tell someone that's at the club either the security or someone at the club so they can get it handled before it does escalate into something else,” says Lieutenant Gonzalez.



Even at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom just a few doors away, there is a "no guns" sign at the door, but Antwon Willis says the late night crime in downtown may deter people from coming.



"Anytime you have a shooting or a murder, that causes people not to want to come to that particular area which then can trickle down to the other establishments here. I hate for people to make such selfish actions which affects everyone overall,” says Willis.



Noah Hanover lives on the same block as Club Envy. He says better lighting downtown has helped, but he says more needs to be done to calm those rowdy crowds.



"There also should be a small bit of ownership put on the private businesses themselves to foster a safe environment, whether it's added security or medical detectors at the door to find like the incident at Club Envy. You could've known from the get-go that that guy had a gun on him,” says Hanover.



Some small security measures that some say could make a big difference in downtown Macon. Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez says most weekends, there is a deputy patrolling the downtown area, especially around those clubs and bars, but he says if you plan to be out there late at night, it is important to be vigilant.

There is no information on the suspect in that shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

