WMAZ
Close

Coast Guard searching for Warner Robins man who went overboard on Carnival cruise

WMAZ 12:17 PM. EST February 14, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Warner Robins man who went overboard from a cruise ship heading from Jacksonville, Fla. to the Bahamas.

Reports say Kevin Wellons, 24, was on the Carnival Elation, about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas, when he went overboard on Monday.

The ship was heading its first port in Nassau, Bahamas. The Carnival Elation reportedly received notice of the missing man from his wife once they arrived in Nassau, Bahamas.

After looking at surveillance video, authorities believe the man went overboard around 2:45 a.m.

In a statement, Carnival Elation said: "Carnival's CareTeam is providing support to the missing guest's family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

 

 

 

 

(© 2017 WMAZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories