Coast Guard searching for Warner Robins man who went overboard on Carnival cruise

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Warner Robins man who went overboard from a cruise ship heading from Jacksonville, Fla. to the Bahamas.

Reports say Kevin Wellons, 24, was on the Carnival Elation, about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, Bahamas, when he went overboard on Monday.

The ship was heading its first port in Nassau, Bahamas. The Carnival Elation reportedly received notice of the missing man from his wife once they arrived in Nassau, Bahamas.

After looking at surveillance video, authorities believe the man went overboard around 2:45 a.m.

In a statement, Carnival Elation said: "Carnival's CareTeam is providing support to the missing guest's family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."

#Happening now @USCG searching for 24 YOM near Bahamas reportedly seen going overboard from C/S Monday. Read more at https://t.co/F2TntelyrV — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017

#BreakingNews Missing from the Carnival Elation cruise ship is Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, GA. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 14, 2017

